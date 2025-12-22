Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Three-day geomagnetic storm expected

    Three-day geomagnetic storm expected

    A three-day geomagnetic storm is expected from December 22 to 24, according to the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory in Azerbaijan.

    The observatory told Report that due to the geo-effective influence of coronal holes, geomagnetic storms at the G1–G2 level are forecast during this period.

    This means weak to moderate geomagnetic activity is expected over the three days.

    Üç gün geomaqnit qasırğası olacaq
    Землю накроет магнитная буря

