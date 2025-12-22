Three-day geomagnetic storm expected
Education and science
- 22 December, 2025
- 12:58
A three-day geomagnetic storm is expected from December 22 to 24, according to the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory in Azerbaijan.
The observatory told Report that due to the geo-effective influence of coronal holes, geomagnetic storms at the G1–G2 level are forecast during this period.
This means weak to moderate geomagnetic activity is expected over the three days.
