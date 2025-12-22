Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy

    Sabina Aliyeva: Amnesty reflects humanitarian approach of Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy

    The decision on amnesty reflects the principles of humanity and mercy in Azerbaijan's criminal justice policy, Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva told journalists at the correctional facility where the amnesty was carried out.

    According to Report, she noted that the protection of human rights is one of the key directions of the state policy of Azerbaijan.

    "The implementation of decisions on amnesty and pardon clearly demonstrates the state's commitment to the principles of humanity and mercy in the field of punishment. The establishment and development of the institutions of amnesty and pardon in the country are closely associated with the name of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and this policy is being consistently continued by President Ilham Aliyev," Sabina Aliyeva said.

    She also reminded that the current amnesty is already the 13th in the country. "Amnesty not only brings joy to the convicts and their families but also sends an important message to society," the Ombudsman added.

    Səbinə Əliyeva: Amnistiya və Əfv qərarlarının icrası humanizm prinsiplərini əks etdirir
    Сабина Алиева: Амнистия отражает гуманизм уголовной политики Азербайджана

