Azerbaijan, China explore new stage of tourism cooperation

    22 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan and China discussed the development directions of tourism relations, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

    A delegation led by the agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev visited China within the framework of the international tourism exhibition CITM 2025 (China International Travel Mart).

    On December 17 in Beijing, Fuad Naghiyev met with China's Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli, where the two sides held detailed discussions on the prospects for tourism cooperation between the two countries.

    Both parties highlighted that thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, bilateral relations have recently risen to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, positively impacting cooperation in tourism.

    Speaking at the meeting, Naghiyev emphasized the dynamic growth of tourism ties between Azerbaijan and China in recent years, underscoring that the removal of the mutual visa regime has significantly boosted tourist flows. He stated that large-scale marketing and promotional campaigns will continue to showcase Azerbaijan's tourism potential in the Chinese market, and that Azerbaijan plans to open a tourism representative office in China in the next stage.

    He also talked about the China Ready program aimed at enhancing the readiness of Azerbaijan's tourism industry to receive Chinese tourists, stressing that last month's China Visitors Summit in Baku served as an important platform for deepening cooperation between the tourism sectors of both countries.

    Minister Sun Yeli, in turn, underlined that the strengthening of economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and China has had a positive impact on tourism. He stressed the importance of promoting Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities more widely in the Chinese market and expanding bilateral cooperation among tourism industry representatives. He noted that over the 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan–China ties have developed on the basis of mutually beneficial partnership, and Azerbaijan is an attractive destination for Chinese tourists.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov, also attended the meeting as part of the delegation.

    During the CITM 2025, Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities were presented at the national stand, represented by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Shahdag Tourism Center, and other local partners. The national stand was awarded the Best Stand nomination at the exhibition.

