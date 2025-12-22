PM: Georgia plays important role in strengthening peace in South Caucasus

Georgia plays an important role in strengthening peace in the region, particularly in the South Caucasus, and the activities of the diplomatic corps in this direction must continue in the future, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the Ambassadors' Conference, Report informs.

Kobakhidze noted that Georgian diplomats represent the country's voice on the international stage, and one of their main tasks is to further strengthen Georgia's role as a connector and transit hub.

He emphasized that significant work has been carried out in this area during the current year, and efforts must be intensified in the coming years.

"I would like to remind you that you – Georgian diplomats – are the voice of Georgia on the international stage. This voice must be firm, well-founded, and always focused on our country's national interests. This year, our diplomats' voice was clearly heard internationally, and we are confident that next year our diplomatic corps will continue its work with the same responsibility," the Prime Minister stressed.

He highlighted the irreplaceable role of the diplomatic corps in protecting national interests, wished them success in their future activities, and expressed hope that 2026 would be a successful year for Georgia.