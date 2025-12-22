Yilmaz: Energy corridor via Nakhchivan to strengthen Türkiye–Azerbaijan cooperation

Türkiye and Azerbaijan should implement the planned energy corridor via Nakhchivan as soon as possible, which would significantly strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

According to Report, he noted that despite global economic challenges, Türkiye has managed to maintain its pace of economic growth.

"By strengthening our credibility in international markets, we are simultaneously deepening our cooperation with Azerbaijan. The world is going through a painful phase of transformation, during which energy security systems and supply chains are being reshaped. In this period of turbulence, two key actors are emerging as a reliable haven and an unbreakable bridge between East and West: Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Yilmaz said.

He emphasized that the foundations laid by the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan and Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum projects have today, through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), evolved into a guarantee of Europe's energy security.

"However, our vision cannot be limited solely to the transportation of oil and gas via pipelines. We are not merely transit countries delivering Caspian resources to the West; we are strategic hubs where energy flows are managed and supply security is ensured. In this context, we must diversify our energy cooperation by including renewable energy sources and implement the planned energy corridor via Nakhchivan as soon as possible, thereby further strengthening our energy partnership," Yilmaz stated.