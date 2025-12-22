Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

The Turkish Maarif Foundation aims to expand its activities in Azerbaijan by establishing new campuses in Ganja and Nakhchivan, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission, according to Report.

Yilmaz recalled that relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021.

"Reaching this stage of cooperation has been made possible thanks to the determination and shared vision of our esteemed presidents. We aim to further strengthen our existing cooperation at the regional and international levels, primarily through activities carried out within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and to contribute to the prosperity of the entire Turkic world," he said.

Yılmaz noted that one of the strongest actors reinforcing the education pillar of this deepening process and implementing this strategic vision in practice is the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

"We are further strengthening the heartfelt bridges stretching from Baku to Istanbul through bright-minded young people educated in Maarif schools. Because Azerbaijan's children are our children, and their future is our future. The Maarif Foundation operates with this understanding. Within this framework, the Turkish Maarif Foundation aims to expand its activities in Azerbaijan by establishing new campuses in Ganja and Nakhchivan," he added.