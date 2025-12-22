Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 17:38
    Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

    The Turkish Maarif Foundation aims to expand its activities in Azerbaijan by establishing new campuses in Ganja and Nakhchivan, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission, according to Report.

    Yilmaz recalled that relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of alliance with the signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021.

    "Reaching this stage of cooperation has been made possible thanks to the determination and shared vision of our esteemed presidents. We aim to further strengthen our existing cooperation at the regional and international levels, primarily through activities carried out within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, and to contribute to the prosperity of the entire Turkic world," he said.

    Yılmaz noted that one of the strongest actors reinforcing the education pillar of this deepening process and implementing this strategic vision in practice is the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

    "We are further strengthening the heartfelt bridges stretching from Baku to Istanbul through bright-minded young people educated in Maarif schools. Because Azerbaijan's children are our children, and their future is our future. The Maarif Foundation operates with this understanding. Within this framework, the Turkish Maarif Foundation aims to expand its activities in Azerbaijan by establishing new campuses in Ganja and Nakhchivan," he added.

    Turkish Maarif Foundation Ganja Nakhchivan Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission Cevdet Yilmaz
    Türkiyə Maarif Vəqfi Gəncə və Naxçıvanda yeni kampuslar açacaq
    Турецкий фонд "Маариф" откроет новые кампусы в Гяндже и Нахчыване

    Latest News

    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets UN resident coordinator over conclusion of her diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    17:43

    VP: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance to shape trade links from China to Europe

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

    Incident
    17:38

    Turkish Maarif Foundation plans new campuses in Ganja, Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    17:37

    SOCAR plans to acquire 870 MW power plant in Türkiye for $225M

    Energy
    17:36

    EU releases €2.3 billion to support Ukraine's financial needs

    Other countries
    17:15

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

    Finance
    17:14

    Yilmaz: Energy corridor via Nakhchivan to strengthen Türkiye–Azerbaijan cooperation

    Energy
    17:08

    Ali Asadov: Baku ready to provide comprehensive support to Ankara on COP31

    Ecology
    All News Feed