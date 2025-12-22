Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ali Asadov: Baku ready to provide comprehensive support to Ankara on COP31

    Ecology
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 17:08
    Ali Asadov: Baku ready to provide comprehensive support to Ankara on COP31

    Azerbaijan is ready to provide comprehensive support to Türkiye in preparation for the COP31 climate conference, which the country is set to host in 2026, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

    Report quotes him as saying Baku attaches great importance to cooperation with Ankara in the field of environmental protection and climate change mitigation. The prime minister also expressed appreciation to the Turkish side for its high-level participation in the COP29 summit held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

    Ali Asadov congratulated Türkiye on being selected as the host country of COP31 and noted that the choice of Antalya reflects international recognition of Türkiye's efforts to address climate change.

    "Azerbaijan is ready to provide comprehensive support to brotherly Türkiye in the process of preparing for COP31," the prime minister said.

    Əli Əsədov: Azərbaycan COP31-ə hazırlıq prosesində Türkiyəyə hərtərəfli dəstək göstərməyə hazırdır
    Али Асадов: Баку готов оказать Анкаре всестороннюю поддержку по COP31

