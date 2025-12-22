Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed ways to enhance financial inclusion for persons with disabilities, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

A CBA delegation paid a business visit to Türkiye's Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Authority.

During meetings held as part of the visit, the sides discussed consumer protection in the insurance sector, services provided to consumers in this field, and issues related to improving financial inclusion for persons with disabilities.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on handling consumer applications, monitoring and tracking processes, as well as alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.