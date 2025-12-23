UN official stresses importance of children's safety in digital world

Ensuring children's safe participation in the digital environment is essential, said Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, at the international conference "Protecting Children in the Digital Environment: Modern Tools and International Cooperation" held in Baku, Report informs.

She noted that children explore and learn about the world through digital technologies:

"While digital technologies offer many opportunities, they also bring risks linked to algorithms that parents cannot always see. The spread of violence, bullying, sexual exploitation, and other dangers through digital technologies is very real."

Andreeva emphasized that no country can address these issues alone:

"The digital ecosystem is transnational. The UN has strengthened its work in this area, providing special support to member states to ensure safety in the digital environment. Specific guidelines have been developed on protecting children's rights online."

She added that online safety requires not only protection of children's vulnerability but also political and institutional support:

"The UN supports Azerbaijan in this regard. International cooperation is crucial, and the UN plays a central role in bringing countries together for discussions. Protecting children does not mean restricting them. The UN is ready to assist member states in developing legal frameworks for children's protection in the digital environment. The success of the digital future will not be measured by innovation alone, but ensuring that every child can safely participate in the digital world is essential."