Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center congratulate Azerbaijani President

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we are honored to convey our warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

Your visionary leadership, steadfast commitment to Azerbaijan's development, and principled engagement on the international stage have earned you deep respect and admiration across continents. Under your guidance, Azerbaijan has strengthened its sovereignty, advanced inclusive economic growth, and emerged as a trusted partner in promoting dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and regional connectivity.

We commend your dedication to peace, stability, and sustainable development, as well as Azerbaijan's constructive contributions to global agendas-particularly in energy transition, climate action, and intercultural dialogue. These efforts resonate strongly with the mission of our Center, inspired by the humanism and wisdom of Nizami Ganjavi.

On this special day, we extend to you our sincere wishes for good health, continued success, and prosperity. May the years ahead bring renewed strength and fulfillment as you continue to serve the people of Azerbaijan and contribute to global peace and cooperation.

We are looking forward to our meeting at XIII Global Baku Forum in March 2026.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration," reads the letter.