Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 7%

    Energy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 13:00
    In January-November of 2025, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 189.114 million barrels of oil through Türkiye, marking a year-on-year decrease of 14.947 million barrels or 7.3%, Report informs, citing Türkiye's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS).

    In November alone, the pipeline transported 16.326 million barrels of oil via Türkiye, which is 3.790 million barrels or 18.8% less compared to the same month of last year.

    Overall, the BTC transported 224.142 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in 2024.

    The BTC pipeline primarily transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and condensate extracted from the Shah Deniz field. Additionally, it handles other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

