Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral civil society roundtable gets underway
Foreign policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 14:25
The bilateral roundtable Bridge of Peace involving representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia has started, Report informs.
During the discussions, participants from both countries will review processes stemming from the peace agenda approved at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025.
