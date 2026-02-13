Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral civil society roundtable gets underway

    • 13 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral civil society roundtable gets underway

    The bilateral roundtable Bridge of Peace involving representatives of civil society from Azerbaijan and Armenia has started, Report informs.

    During the discussions, participants from both countries will review processes stemming from the peace agenda approved at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025.

    "Sülh Körpüsü" təşəbbüsü çərçivəsində Azərbaycan və Ermənistanın vətəndaş cəmiyyətlərinin nümayəndələrinin dəyirmi masası başlayıb
    В Армении стартовал круглый стол в рамках инициативы "Мост мира"

