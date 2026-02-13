EU to provide €5 million for municipal projects in Azerbaijan

Within the framework of the European Unions (EU) Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, €5 million worth of projects will be implemented for municipalities in Azerbaijan, Maksym Vereshchak, Local Sustainable Development Coordinator for the Covenant of Mayors – East, Report informs.

Speaking during the event dedicated to the Covenant of Mayors – Eastern Partnership (CoM East), an EU-funded initiative, Vereshchak noted that support will be provided to six municipalities in Azerbaijan to prepare projects.

"We have carried out energy audits of residential and public buildings to bring the projects to a stage ready for financing. As a result, we now have 11 documents covering 11 buildings that can be presented to potential investors. The total value of these projects exceeds €5 million," he said.

The coordinator added that the projects will be implemented in Mingachevir, Khirdalan, Shaki, and Yevlakh. According to him, they include three residential buildings in Mingachevir, one school and one kindergarten in Khirdalan, three kindergartens in Shaki, two schools and one kindergarten in Yevlakh.

Vereshchak highlighted that the implementation of these projects is expected to save municipalities €200,000 annually, reduce electricity consumption by 3,300 megawatts, and cut carbon emissions by 660 tons per year.