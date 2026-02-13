Azerbaijan promotes tourism at Travel Connection Minsk

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board participated in the Travel Connection Minsk event held in Belarus, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Report.

The event brought together over 100 local tourism companies from Belarus, serving as an effective platform for establishing new partnerships and presenting Azerbaijan's tourism potential to Belarusian industry representatives.

Participants received information on Azerbaijan's coastal tourism, mountain and ski resorts, health and spa centers, cultural heritage sites, and gastronomic routes.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the Belarusian Republican Union of Travel Organizations to discuss strengthening cooperation and expanding partnership opportunities between the tourism sectors of the two countries.

In 2025, as part of a series of events across the CIS, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau held B2B meetings and tourism product presentations in Minsk, and organized two familiarization trips to Azerbaijan for Belarusian media and travel companies.