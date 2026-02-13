Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Health
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 14:57
    Number of women who became mothers after organ transplants in Azerbaijan revealed – EXCLUSIVE

    Over the past 10 years, 38 women in Azerbaijan who underwent kidney or liver transplants have given birth to healthy children, Doctor Mirjalal Kazimi of the Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department at the Central Customs Hospital told Report.

    He emphasized that both the mothers and their children are currently living healthy lives.

    "During this period, 20 women who received kidney transplants gave birth to 21 children. Three of them each had three healthy children, while one woman gave birth to twins. In addition, 18 women underwent liver transplants, and all of them became mothers. One of these women gave birth to three children," Kazimi added.

    On February 24, 2025, Azerbaijan performed its first organ transplant from a deceased donor. Later, on October 31, 2025, the country carried out the Caucasus region's first heart transplant from a deceased donor.

