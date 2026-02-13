Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    24 exploratory wells to be drilled in Kazakhstan by 2029

    Kazakhstan plans to drill 24 exploratory wells by 2029, Report informs.

    According to Akorda, this was announced during a meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas.

    Askhat Khasenov announced that subsoil use contracts have been signed with Chinese companies CNOOC and Sinopec in 2025 for the Zhylyoi project in the Atyrau region and the Berezovsky project in the West Kazakhstan region. Major international companies such as Turkish Petroleum Corporation, BP, and the Croatian Hydrocarbon Agency are exploring promising areas in Kazakhstan.

    In 2025, drilling of eight exploratory wells was completed, and 24 more are planned by 2029. Total investment in geological exploration of deep and underexplored areas will exceed $900 million.

    By the end of 2025, oil and condensate production amounted to 26.2 million tons, 10% higher than the 2024 level. Work is underway to increase gas production by 2.3 billion cubic meters per year at the Zapadnaya Prorva, Central Urikhtau, and Rozhkovskoye fields.

    В Казахстане до 2029 года пробурят 24 поисковые скважины

