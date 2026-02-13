Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 14:34
    Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations

    The Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jalal Mirzayev, met with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on further strengthening and advancing bilateral relations.

    Indonesia Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy
    Azərbaycan XİN-də İndoneziya ilə ikitərəfli münasibətlərin inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    В МИД Азербайджана обсудили развитие двусторонних отношений с Индонезией

    Latest News

    15:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:09

    Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine

    Region
    15:05

    State Committee for Family Affairs conducts monitoring in 17 childcare institutions in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:02

    UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

    Region
    14:57

    Number of women who became mothers after organ transplants in Azerbaijan revealed – EXCLUSIVE

    Health
    14:46

    Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

    Other countries
    14:45

    24 exploratory wells to be drilled in Kazakhstan by 2029

    Region
    14:34

    Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed