Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations
Foreign policy
- 13 February, 2026
- 14:34
The Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jalal Mirzayev, met with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy, the embassy said on X, Report informs.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on further strengthening and advancing bilateral relations.
