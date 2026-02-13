57 police officers accused of hazing in Philippines

Three more police officers from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in Philippines will face criminal and administrative charges over the viral hazing incident in Lamitan, Basilan, bringing the total number of respondents to 57, Report informs referring to the Philippine News Agency.

At a press briefing in Camp Crame on Friday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuano said the number rose from 54 after three additional officers were linked to the incident.

The 54 implicated police officers have all been ordered to be placed under restrictive custody. Of the number, 12 are already under custody, 18 were "en route" to the regional headquarters, and 24 were still unaccounted for.

Tuano said the 24 unaccounted officers have been ordered to report to the regional headquarters within the day or be declared AWOL or absent without leave.

Tuano noted that the National Police Commission (Napolcom) has taken cognizance of the administrative case.

The alleged hazing occurred last week at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion headquarters in Barangay Ubit, Lamitan City, where over 100 recruits were reportedly forced to duck-walk, roll on the ground, and were beaten with wooden sticks and arnis.

Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, criminalizes all forms of hazing and penalizes perpetrators and officials who fail to prevent it.