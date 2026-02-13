Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 14:46
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference and discuss Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, she told journalists in Munich on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will also participate in the meeting, the Greenlandic parliament told Danish broadcaster DR.
Latest News
15:18
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in GermanyForeign policy
15:16
State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025Domestic policy
15:09
Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and UkraineRegion
15:05
State Committee for Family Affairs conducts monitoring in 17 childcare institutions in 2025Domestic policy
15:02
UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first timeRegion
14:57
Number of women who became mothers after organ transplants in Azerbaijan revealed – EXCLUSIVEHealth
14:46
Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conferenceOther countries
14:45
24 exploratory wells to be drilled in Kazakhstan by 2029Region
14:34