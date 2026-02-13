Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

    Other countries
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 14:46
    Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference and discuss Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, she told journalists in Munich on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will also participate in the meeting, the Greenlandic parliament told Danish broadcaster DR.

    Denmark Marco Rubio Greenland
    Danimarka və Qrenlandiyanın Baş nazirləri Münxendə ABŞ dövlət katibi ilə görüşəcəklər
    Премьеры Дании и Гренландии проведут встречу с госсекретарем США в Мюнхене

    Latest News

    15:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    State Committee receives 514 domestic violence complaints in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:09

    Kremlin names date for new round of talks with US and Ukraine

    Region
    15:05

    State Committee for Family Affairs conducts monitoring in 17 childcare institutions in 2025

    Domestic policy
    15:02

    UK Trade Representative to visit Uzbekistan for the first time

    Region
    14:57

    Number of women who became mothers after organ transplants in Azerbaijan revealed – EXCLUSIVE

    Health
    14:46

    Denmark, Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference

    Other countries
    14:45

    24 exploratory wells to be drilled in Kazakhstan by 2029

    Region
    14:34

    Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed