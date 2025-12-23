Baku's Icherisheher plans smart systems and digital heritage management

In the future, smart irrigation systems, smart waste management, and smart lighting systems will be introduced in Icherisheher based on the Smart Reserve model, alongside the use of renewable energy sources, Aytaj Alisultanli, a board member of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, said at a press conference reviewing the 2025 results, Report informs.

She noted that the goal is to establish sustainable management in Icherisheher, ensure digital management and monitoring of heritage, and maintain the ecological and technical resilience of the historic environment.

Alisultanli added that plans include creating a unified digital archive of historic monuments with 3D scanning, equipping heritage sites with monitoring sensors, and making information about historical sites more accessible and interactive through NFC, VR, and AR technologies.

The official also shared the Reserve's two-year "roadmap," which covers smart infrastructure, digital heritage management, sustainable tourism and museum technologies, mobility and security in the area, as well as digital governance and data-driven decision-making.