Minister: Türkiye to tighten children safety rules in digital environment

Türkiye will introduce legal regulations regarding children in the digital environment, including social media and gaming platforms, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir, said, Report informs.

Speaking at the international conference in Baku under the theme of protecting children in the digital environment, the minister highlighted that relevant decisions will be presented soon:

"We have been working on this document for a long time. In several countries, there are restrictions on access to social networks and the internet for children aged 13–15. Therefore, we are preparing serious steps in this regard. With child-friendly applications, we aim to create a harmless digital environment for them. At the same time, harmful information in the digital space must be identified and made inaccessible to children."