Azerbaijan, Honduras conclude bilateral negotiations on WTO

Azerbaijan and Honduras have signed a protocol within the framework of Azerbaijan"s accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to Report, citing the office of Azerbaijan"s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, the document was signed by Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative Galib Israfilov and Honduras"s Ambassador to the WTO Castillo Dacio.

"On December 23, 2025, H.E. Mr. Galib Israfilov and H.E. Mr. Castillo Dacio signed the Protocol of Bilateral Negotiations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Honduras on the Accession of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the World Trade Organization," the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UN Office said in a post on X.