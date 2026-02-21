The US is considering the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Axios noted, citing sources, Report informs.

According to the news outlet, the US administration is "prepared to consider a proposal that allows Iran ‘token' nuclear enrichment if it leaves no possible path to a bomb." Thus, there is a modest chance of reaching a deal between Washington and Tehran, Axios noted.

"But at the same time, [US President Donald] Trump has been presented with military options that involve directly targeting the supreme leader," the news outlet pointed out. According to it, such an option would also involve "taking out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," an advisor said, referring to the supreme leader and his son Mojtaba, "who is seen as a potential successor." The news outlet's sources emphasize that no final decision has yet been made on further US actions against Iran.