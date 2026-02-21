Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    US weighs on assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader, his son

    Other countries
    • 21 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    US weighs on assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader, his son

    The US is considering the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Axios noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the news outlet, the US administration is "prepared to consider a proposal that allows Iran ‘token' nuclear enrichment if it leaves no possible path to a bomb." Thus, there is a modest chance of reaching a deal between Washington and Tehran, Axios noted.

    "But at the same time, [US President Donald] Trump has been presented with military options that involve directly targeting the supreme leader," the news outlet pointed out. According to it, such an option would also involve "taking out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," an advisor said, referring to the supreme leader and his son Mojtaba, "who is seen as a potential successor." The news outlet's sources emphasize that no final decision has yet been made on further US actions against Iran.

    President Donald Trump Iran United States
    "Axios": ABŞ İranın ali lideri və onun oğlunun aradan götürülməsi imkanını nəzərdən keçirir
    Axios: США изучают возможность устранения верховного лидера Ирана и его сына

    Latest News

    09:53

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:41

    Zelenskyy: US, Russia share same position on ending war

    Other countries
    09:26

    US terminates number of tariffs following Supreme Court ruling — White House

    Other countries
    09:15

    Charles III to support his brother's exclusion from succession line

    Other countries
    09:07

    US weighs on assassination attempt on Iran's supreme leader, his son

    Other countries
    20:45

    IDF strikes Hamas command center in Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:36
    Photo

    OTS countries sign memorandum on trade cooperation

    Domestic policy
    20:25

    Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan and Japan expanding cooperation in smart cities

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Trump to visit China on March 31

    Other countries
    All News Feed