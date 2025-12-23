Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:43
    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    The commissioning of the Zangazur Corridor will further enhance the potential of the Middle Corridor, Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Durmus Unuvar said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, as quoted by Report.

    He noted that cargo currently takes 45 days to transport from China to Europe by sea. However, via the Middle Corridor and Türkiye, this timeframe will be reduced to 18 days, he added.

    "In this context, I would like to note that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, which we are implementing jointly with Azerbaijan and Georgia, is an integration project of global significance," he said.

    The deputy minister noted that the foundation stone for the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu railway line has been laid in Türkiye to commission the Zangazur Corridor, one of the most important transport projects in the region. The cost of constructing the 224-kilometer section of the road, is approximately 140 billion liras ($3.27 billion – ed.), he added.

    "The Zangazur Corridor will ensure integration not only at the regional but also global level. With these projects, the potential of the Middle Corridor, whose importance is becoming increasingly clear and which is the shortest and safest trade route from Asia to Europe, will further grow. Türkiye supports all possible integration projects not only with Central Asia and Europe, but also with the countries of the South Caucasus region," Unuvar said.

    Turkiye transport Zangazur corridor
    Durmuş Ünüvar: "Zəngəzur dəhlizinin istismara verilməsi Orta Dəhlizin potensialını artıracaq"
    Минтранс Турции: Анкара поддерживает все интеграционные проекты с ЦА и Южным Кавказом

    Latest News

    15:07

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    Education and science
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    15:03
    Photo

    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    Education and science
    15:01

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Foreign policy
    15:01

    Azerbaijan changing rules for demining work in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    14:53

    Australia invites Israeli President Herzog for official visit

    Other countries
    14:52

    Azerbaijan, Honduras conclude bilateral negotiations on WTO

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    14:42

    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed