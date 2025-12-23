Australia invites Israeli President Herzog for official visit

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Other countries
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:53
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday he called Israeli President Isaac Herzog and invited him to visit Australia, expressing his shock and dismay over the attack at the Jewish community Chanukah event on Bondi Beach last week, Report informs via Reuters.

    Herzog said he would accept the invitation and mentioned that the President of the Zionist Federation of Australia also sent him an official invitation expressing their wish for him to visit, and he intends to do so, Albanese said in a post on X.

    Avstraliyanın Baş naziri İsrail Prezidentini ölkəsinə rəsmi səfərə dəvət edib
    Премьер Австралии пригласил президента Израиля с официальным визитом

