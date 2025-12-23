Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

Mine victims in Azerbaijan will be entitled to receive free psychological assistance under proposed amendments to the Law on Psychological Assistance, according to Report.

The draft amendments were discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy. According to the proposal, individuals recognized as victims under the Law on Mine Clearance Activities will be added to the list of people eligible for free psychological support.

In parallel, corresponding amendments are also proposed to the Bill on Protection of Public Health. Under the changes, mine victims will be provided with specialized medical care at state healthcare institutions at the expense of the state budget. If such services are included in the benefits package under the Bill on Medical Insurance, they will be covered by mandatory health insurance funds.

The initiative aims to expand social and healthcare support for those affected by landmines.