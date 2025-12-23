Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 14:42
    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Mine victims in Azerbaijan will be entitled to receive free psychological assistance under proposed amendments to the Law on Psychological Assistance, according to Report.

    The draft amendments were discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy. According to the proposal, individuals recognized as victims under the Law on Mine Clearance Activities will be added to the list of people eligible for free psychological support.

    In parallel, corresponding amendments are also proposed to the Bill on Protection of Public Health. Under the changes, mine victims will be provided with specialized medical care at state healthcare institutions at the expense of the state budget. If such services are included in the benefits package under the Bill on Medical Insurance, they will be covered by mandatory health insurance funds.

    The initiative aims to expand social and healthcare support for those affected by landmines.

    landmine victims psychological support Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy Azerbaijan
    Mina qurbanları ödənişsiz psixoloji yardım ala biləcəklər
    Жертвы мин смогут получать бесплатную психологическую помощь

    Latest News

    15:07

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    Education and science
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    15:03
    Photo

    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    Education and science
    15:01

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Foreign policy
    15:01

    Azerbaijan changing rules for demining work in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    14:53

    Australia invites Israeli President Herzog for official visit

    Other countries
    14:52

    Azerbaijan, Honduras conclude bilateral negotiations on WTO

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    14:42

    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed