Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completion

Construction of the third RoPax-type ferry being built at the Baku Shipyard under an order placed by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, is now in its final stage and continues in line with the approved schedule, Report informs, citing ASCO.

Within the scope of the project, assembly of the main hull blocks has been completed. At present, installation of pipelines is underway, electrical cabling is underway, and parallel processes such as installation of ventilation systems, mounting of mechanical equipment, insulation of accommodation areas and separation of cabins are in progress.

Compared to previously built RoPax vessels, a number of innovations have been incorporated into the project. These include a 3-tonne service crane, additional storage tanks for the compressed air system, and an electrical power supply system for refrigerated containers.

In addition, the project also includes a hazardous gas detection system in the lower cargo hold, as well as an additional foam fire-fighting monitor. It also includes the implementation of an automatic railway wagon passing system on the ferry and installation of a braking system on the cargo deck. Furthermore, the main engine room will be fitted with an additional cooling system, two service hatches and two service cranes.

At the same time, several technical solutions have been optimized compared to earlier vessels. In particular, the passenger lift has been omitted from the design. The aft auxiliary steering unit has been removed, while the forward auxiliary steering unit's power has been increased from 350 kW to 545 kW.

As with the previously commissioned sister vessels "Azerbaijan" and "Zarifa Aliyeva", the new RoPax ferry will have a maximum speed of 14 knots, a length of 154.5 metres, a beam of 17.7 metres and a side height of 7.5 metres. In terms of capacity, the vessel will be capable of carrying up to 100 passengers and simultaneously accommodating either 56 tanker wagons or 50 trucks/TIRs.

The new vessel is of particular importance for the modernization of ASCO's fleet and the enhancement of the country's transit potential. Like the other vessels, this RoPax ferry is intended for cargo and passenger transportation across the Caspian Sea, including along the Middle Corridor route.