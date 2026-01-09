Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

    Infrastructure
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 15:38
    AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled its Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today, Report reports citing the airline.

    According to AZAL, additional information regarding the resumption of flights will be announced later, and passengers will be informed promptly.

    "AZAL apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their understanding and patience. The safety of flights and passengers is AZAL's number one priority," the airline said in a statement. Passengers can contact AZAL's call center for updates at [email protected].

    Azerbaijan Airlines Baku–Tehran–Baku flight
    AZAL Bakı-Tehran-Bakı reysini ləğv edib
    AZAL отменил рейс Баку–Тегеран–Баку

    Latest News

    15:45

    Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completion

    Infrastructure
    15:38

    AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

    Infrastructure
    15:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by rail

    Energy
    15:19

    Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President

    Religion
    15:10

    Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agencies

    Other
    15:09

    German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag match

    Football
    14:59

    Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without power

    Energy
    14:49

    Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

    Incident
    14:42

    Moscow says US released 2 Russian crew from seized tanker

    Other countries
    All News Feed