AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has canceled its Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today, Report reports citing the airline.

According to AZAL, additional information regarding the resumption of flights will be announced later, and passengers will be informed promptly.

"AZAL apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks passengers for their understanding and patience. The safety of flights and passengers is AZAL's number one priority," the airline said in a statement. Passengers can contact AZAL's call center for updates at [email protected].