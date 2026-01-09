Türkiye, Syria discuss recent developments in Aleppo
09 January, 2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed recent developments in Syria's city of Aleppo during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hasan al-Shaibani, Report informs, citing the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the ministry, the sides focused on the latest events unfolding in Aleppo.
Clashes are currently ongoing in the city between forces loyal to the authorities and the Syrian branch of the former PKK terrorist organization known as the YPG.
On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria during a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
