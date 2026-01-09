Kaja Kallas: Russia's use of Oreshnik missile is warning to Europe and US
Other countries
- 09 January, 2026
- 15:55
Russia's reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on X, Report informs.
According to Kallas, Russia's reply to diplomacy is "more missiles and destruction."
"This deadly pattern of recurring major Russian strikes will repeat itself until we help Ukraine break it. Russia's reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US. EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defence stocks and deliver now. We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions," she stressed.
