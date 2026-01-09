Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in Iran
Region
- 09 January, 2026
- 16:02
Foreign powers are complicit in the protests in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on state TV on Friday, Report informs referring to Iranian media.
"Iran will not back down in the face of protests. It (the Islamic Republic - ed.) will not tolerate serving foreigners," he said.
Khamenei also expressed doubt about US President Donald Trump's statements about his support for the Iranian people and accused him of complicity in the deaths of nearly a thousand Iranians during attacks on Iran last year.
Khamenei called on the US president to focus on his own affairs. "If he can, let him focus on governing his own country," the Iranian Supreme Leader emphasized.
Latest News
17:13
Logo of Azerbaijan's 'Sports Capital' unveiledIndividual sports
17:06
EU urges Iran to refrain from violence against peaceful protestersForeign policy
16:59
BP starts servicing subsea wells in Caspian Sea for first time from Khankendi vesselEnergy
16:42
Deadly storm leaves five dead in TürkiyeRegion
16:34
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling could join Italian side NapoliFootball
16:25
Nearly 20 flights between Dubai, Iranian cities cancelledOther countries
16:11
Türkiye, Syria discuss recent developments in AleppoRegion
16:02
Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in IranRegion
15:55