Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in Iran

Foreign powers are complicit in the protests in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on state TV on Friday, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

"Iran will not back down in the face of protests. It (the Islamic Republic - ed.) will not tolerate serving foreigners," he said.

Khamenei also expressed doubt about US President Donald Trump's statements about his support for the Iranian people and accused him of complicity in the deaths of nearly a thousand Iranians during attacks on Iran last year.

Khamenei called on the US president to focus on his own affairs. "If he can, let him focus on governing his own country," the Iranian Supreme Leader emphasized.