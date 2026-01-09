Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in Iran

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 16:02
    Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in Iran

    Foreign powers are complicit in the protests in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on state TV on Friday, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

    "Iran will not back down in the face of protests. It (the Islamic Republic - ed.) will not tolerate serving foreigners," he said.

    Khamenei also expressed doubt about US President Donald Trump's statements about his support for the Iranian people and accused him of complicity in the deaths of nearly a thousand Iranians during attacks on Iran last year.

    Khamenei called on the US president to focus on his own affairs. "If he can, let him focus on governing his own country," the Iranian Supreme Leader emphasized.

    Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Iran President Donald Trump
    Xamenei etirazlarda xarici dövlətləri ittiham edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Хаменеи: В протестах в Иране замешаны иностранные державы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:13

    Logo of Azerbaijan's 'Sports Capital' unveiled

    Individual sports
    17:06

    EU urges Iran to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters

    Foreign policy
    16:59

    BP starts servicing subsea wells in Caspian Sea for first time from Khankendi vessel

    Energy
    16:42

    Deadly storm leaves five dead in Türkiye

    Region
    16:34

    Chelsea's Raheem Sterling could join Italian side Napoli

    Football
    16:25

    Nearly 20 flights between Dubai, Iranian cities cancelled

    Other countries
    16:11

    Türkiye, Syria discuss recent developments in Aleppo

    Region
    16:02

    Khamenei: Foreign powers involved in protests in Iran

    Region
    15:55

    Kaja Kallas: Russia's use of Oreshnik missile is warning to Europe and US

    Other countries
    All News Feed