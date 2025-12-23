Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

In Kazakhstan, you are recognized and respected as an outstanding statesman of our time, and as an experienced and capable politician of global stature.

Your many years of dedicated state service are rightly associated with a period of historic achievements for Azerbaijan, the strengthening of its sovereignty, the growth of its international authority, and dynamic socio-economic development.

Under your strong and wise leadership, fraternal Azerbaijan, following a strategic course, will continue its confident progress on the path of sustainable growth and advancement.

I greatly value your enormous personal contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and alliance, and I attach particular importance to their comprehensive reinforcement in the spirit of centuries-old friendship and mutual support.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give new impetus to the further development of multifaceted interstate ties and elevate relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to a qualitatively new level.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, inexhaustible energy, family well-being, and continued success in your responsible state activities as well as prosperity and welfare to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," reads the letter.