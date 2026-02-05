Tourist inflow from Middle East to Azerbaijan rises by 13%

In 2025, Azerbaijan received 301,318 tourists from Middle Eastern countries, an increase of 13.1% compared with 2024.

According to Report, over the year the largest number of tourists among Middle Eastern countries arrived from Saudi Arabia - 104,364 people, up 6.4% year on year.

The number of tourists from Israel totaled 69,124 (up 2.3 times), the UAE - 43,821 (down 6.2%), Kuwait - 26,371 (down 15.9%), Oman - 16,233 (down 32.8%), Jordan - 10,718 (up 49.9%), Egypt - 8,705 (up 0.6%), Iraq - 7,405 (up 39.2%), Bahrain - 5,284 (down 10.7%), Yemen - 3,181 (down 8.1%), Qatar - 2,874 (down 14.7%), Lebanon - 1,270 (down 1.6%), Palestine - 1,393 (up 8%), and Syria - 387 people (down 3.7%).

In 2025, a total of 2.5702 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, which is 2.1% less compared with the previous year.