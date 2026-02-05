Baku Military Court sentences Arayik Harutyunyan to life imprisonment

The Baku Military Court is currently hearing the final verdicts regarding the accused in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens.

Report informs that, according to the verdict delivered by the court, accused Arayik Harutyunyan has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The prosecutors defending the state prosecution proposed that the defendant be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The trial of the criminal cases against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia"s military aggression against Azerbaijan, is continuing with the announcement of the final verdict regarding the accused individuals.