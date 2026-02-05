Final verdict delivered at trial against Armenian citizens

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Domestic policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    During the open hearing in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia - Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others – accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia"s military aggression against Azerbaijan, the court is delivering the final verdict regarding the accused individuals.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), provided each accused with an interpreter in their native language and lawyers for their defense.

    The session is attended by the accused, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, prosecutors defending the state accusation, as well as Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Executive Office.

    court Armenian citizens final verdict
    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsində yekun məhkəmə qərarı elan olunur
    В Баку оглашается приговор по делу граждан Армении

