    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss gas supply reforms and tariffs

    Energy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 13:04
    Azerbaijan and the World Bank have held consultations on reforms in the country's gas supply sector, including discussions on tariff mechanisms, Report informs, citing the Energy Regulatory Agency under the Ministry of Energy.

    The consultations took place during a meeting between Samir Akhundov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Energy Regulatory Agency, and a World Bank delegation led by the Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ongoing and planned reforms in the gas supply sector, with a particular focus on improving regulatory frameworks and tariff-setting mechanisms to ensure efficiency and sustainability.

    The discussions also covered Azerbaijan's continued efforts to reduce methane emissions, which remain a key priority in the energy sector. In this context, the parties reviewed prospects for attracting additional potential investments from the World Bank and other financial institutions to support the modernization of gas infrastructure.

    The meeting highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing energy sector reforms, improving environmental performance, and strengthening the long-term reliability of Azerbaijan's gas supply system.

