Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling for the immediate resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Report informs.

"In recent days, you have blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is critical for Hungary's energy supply. Your actions are contrary to Hungary's interests and threaten the safe and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. Therefore, I call on you to reverse your anti-Hungarian policy! I urge you to immediately resume operations on the Druzhba pipeline and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary's energy security," Orbán said in a letter.

He also called on Kyiv to accept Budapest's position on the war between Ukraine and Russia and to refrain from attempting to interfere in Hungary's internal affairs, particularly the country's parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2026.

According to Hungarian authorities, oil has not been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27, 2026.