Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:16
    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling for the immediate resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Report informs.

    "In recent days, you have blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is critical for Hungary's energy supply. Your actions are contrary to Hungary's interests and threaten the safe and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. Therefore, I call on you to reverse your anti-Hungarian policy! I urge you to immediately resume operations on the Druzhba pipeline and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary's energy security," Orbán said in a letter.

    He also called on Kyiv to accept Budapest's position on the war between Ukraine and Russia and to refrain from attempting to interfere in Hungary's internal affairs, particularly the country's parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2026.

    According to Hungarian authorities, oil has not been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline since January 27, 2026.

    Druzhba Viktor Orban Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Orban Zelenskini "Drujba" neft kəmərinin işini təmin etməyə çağırıb
    Орбан призвал Зеленского обеспечить работу нефтепровода "Дружба"

    Latest News

    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:35

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Region
    11:34

    Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

    Region
    11:26

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:18

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    11:18

    Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

    Region
    11:16

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    11:00

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    10:58

    Azerbaijan's banks post 80M manats in January profit

    Finance
    All News Feed