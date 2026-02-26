Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Report informs.

"We strongly condemn the massacre perpetrated against innocent civilians on February 26, 1992, in the town of Khojaly, located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The atrocities committed in Khojaly remain a shameful stain on the conscience of humanity. The pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were brutally killed, as well as those who were wounded, taken captive, and went missing, still weighs heavily on our hearts. We wish Allah's mercy upon our brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the Khojaly Massacre, and extend our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan," reads the statement.