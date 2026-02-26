Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:00
    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Report informs.

    "We strongly condemn the massacre perpetrated against innocent civilians on February 26, 1992, in the town of Khojaly, located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The atrocities committed in Khojaly remain a shameful stain on the conscience of humanity. The pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were brutally killed, as well as those who were wounded, taken captive, and went missing, still weighs heavily on our hearts. We wish Allah's mercy upon our brothers and sisters who lost their lives during the Khojaly Massacre, and extend our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

    Khojaly genocide Turkiye Foreign Ministry
    Türkiyə XİN: Xocalıda yaşanan vəhşət vicdanlarda qara ləkə olaraq qalır
    МИД Турции: Зверства в Ходжалы остаются черным пятном на совести человечества

    Latest News

    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:35

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Region
    11:34

    Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

    Region
    11:26

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:18

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    11:18

    Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

    Region
    11:16

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    11:00

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    10:58

    Azerbaijan's banks post 80M manats in January profit

    Finance
    All News Feed