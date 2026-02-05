Russian president's rep says there's progress in reaching agreement with Ukraine

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Moscow sees progress on a peace agreement to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, said Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Report informs via Interfax.

    "There is certainly progress. There is good, positive movement forward," Dmitriev told reporters in response to a question on the matter.

    He also noted that meetings within the Russian-American Economic Cooperation Group in Abu Dhabi are proceeding successfully.

    "We are actively working with the administration of US President Donald Trump to restore economic relations between Russia and the US, including within the Russian-American Economic Cooperation Group. We met today, among other things, and the meetings are proceeding positively," he told Russian TV journalists.

    Another round of talks between technical groups of Ukraine, Russia, and the US continued yesterday in the UAE capital. The first round of talks also took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the meeting originally scheduled for February 1 was rescheduled for February 4-5.

