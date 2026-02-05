Azerbaijani national sentenced in absentia to 43 years detained in Igdir

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Incident
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 13:09
    An Azerbaijani citizen who was on an international wanted list on charges of committing multiple crimes has been detained in the Turkish province of Igdir.

    According to Report"s Nakhchivan bureau, the information was circulated by Turkish media.

    The 53-year-old N.S., who had been sentenced in absentia to 43 years, 3 months, and 10 days of imprisonment, as well as fined 12,480 Turkish liras (approximately 487 manats), on charges of human trafficking, incitement, coercion, mediation, and providing premises for prostitution, was identified in a vehicle stopped on suspicion during a sudden inspection on the Igdir–Nakhchivan highway.

    After the necessary investigative and operational measures were carried out, the detainee was arrested and transferred to a correctional facility.

    Igdir international search Turkiye Azerbaijani citizen
