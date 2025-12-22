Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    SOCAR plans to acquire 870 MW power plant in Türkiye for $225M

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to acquire Gama Energy's İç Anadolu power plant in Türkiye, with a capacity of 870 MW, for $225 million, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission, according to Report.

    He said that an agreement related to the acquisition will be signed tomorrow at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum.

    Asadov noted that SOCAR will own a 100% stake in the power plant following the transaction.

    Baş nazir: "SOCAR "Gama Enerji İç Anadolu"nu 225 milyon dollara alacaq"
    Али Асадов: SOCAR приобретет в Турции электростанцию за $225 млн

