EU releases €2.3 billion to support Ukraine's financial needs

The European Commission has disbursed €2.3 billion to Ukraine to support the country's finances and public administration.

Report informs, referring to the Commission, that this is the sixth regular payment under the Ukraine Facility, the Union's key instrument for supporting Ukraine's path towards EU membership. It helps stabilise the state budget while enabling Kyiv to advance ambitious structural reforms essential for its European integration.

With this sixth tranche, the EU has now disbursed €26.8 billion under the Ukraine Plan since March 2024, which corresponds to nearly 70% of the funds available under the first pillar of the Ukraine Facility.

The European Commission also announced the relocation of a thermal power plant from Lithuania to Ukraine, which will make it possible to provide heating for one million citizens of the country.

"It took 11 months to carry out this operation, which involved the physical transport of nearly 2,400 tonnes of equipment. The power plant has already become part of Ukraine"s energy system, which has suffered severe losses following repeated attacks by Russia," EU spokesperson Olof Gill said in Brussels.