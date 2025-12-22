Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

    Incident
    • 22 December, 2025
    • 17:42
    Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

    The prosecution have requested an 18-year prison sentence for Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of attempting to commit acts of terrorism in Khankandi.

    According to Report"s Western bureau, the latest hearing in the case was held at the Ganja Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.

    During the session, witness testimonies were heard, and footage showing Hovhannisyan being questioned at the scene of the incident was presented as part of the investigation.

    The state prosecutor called for Hovhannisyan to be found guilty and to serve the sentence under a special regime due to the nature of the offenses.

    The next court session is scheduled for December 25.

    Ganja Serious Crimes Court Armenian nationals criminal case terror
    Photo
    Video
    Prokuror Karen Avanesyana 18 il həbs cəzası istəyib
    Photo
    Video
    Прокурор запросил 18 лет лишения свободы для обвиняемого в терроризме Карена Аванесяна

    Latest News

    19:15

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to open new opportunities for relations with Russia

    Foreign policy
    19:01

    ICESCO Director-General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    18:56

    Ukrainian drones hit largest Russian oil terminal in Black Sea region

    Other countries
    18:44

    Putin and Pashinyan convene in St. Petersburg

    Region
    18:27
    Photo

    Baku, Ankara approve 110-point economic cooperation plan

    Business
    18:10

    Iran set to orbit three satellites in joint launch from Russia

    Other countries
    17:55

    PM Asadov: Transit shipments between Azerbaijan, Türkiye surge

    Infrastructure
    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's foreign minister meets UN resident coordinator over conclusion of her diplomatic mission

    Foreign policy
    17:43

    VP: Türkiye-Azerbaijan alliance to shape trade links from China to Europe

    Business
    All News Feed