Prosecutor seeks 18-year sentence for Hovhannisyan

The prosecution have requested an 18-year prison sentence for Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of attempting to commit acts of terrorism in Khankandi.

According to Report"s Western bureau, the latest hearing in the case was held at the Ganja Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.

During the session, witness testimonies were heard, and footage showing Hovhannisyan being questioned at the scene of the incident was presented as part of the investigation.

The state prosecutor called for Hovhannisyan to be found guilty and to serve the sentence under a special regime due to the nature of the offenses.

The next court session is scheduled for December 25.