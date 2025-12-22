Azerbaijan imports record 114.7 tons of lamb meat in January–October 2025

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 114.7 tons of lamb meat (fresh, chilled, or frozen) valued at $465.6 million.

Calculations by Report based on the State Statistical Committee data show that this represents a 5.1-fold increase in value and a 5.6-fold increase in quantity compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported:

From Mongolia: 114.5 tons worth $458,100 (+5.7 times in both quantity and value compared to last year)

From New Zealand: 0.1 tons worth $3,900 (-67% in quantity, -61% in value)

From Belgium: 0.06 tons worth $2,000 (+20% in quantity, +2.8 times in value)

From Australia: 0.03 tons worth $1,600 (+3 times in quantity, +26 times in value)

In 2024, Mongolia accounted for 54% of the 103 tons of lamb meat imported into Azerbaijan.