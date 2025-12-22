Azerbaijani FM meets Colombian ambassador on conclusion of his diplomatic mission

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

Minister Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and thanked the ambassador for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the importance of maintaining and advancing political dialogue through mutual visits, contacts, and political and consular consultations was emphasized.

Bayramov also recalled his meeting with Colombia's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo during the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), noting that such contacts play a significant role in promoting both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The parties highlighted the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Colombia on a bilateral basis, as well as within international organizations such as the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Bayramov praised Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala's contribution to the development of Azerbaijan–Colombia relations and wished him success in his future endeavors. The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral issues of mutual interest.