Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

    A large-scale power outage struck San Francisco, US state of California, on Saturday, affecting about 130,000 households and businesses, or roughly one-third of all customers served by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in the city, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The San Francisco Fire Department said that a fire broke out inside a PG&E substation in the city on Saturday afternoon, triggering at least some of the power outages.

    As of 5:30 p.m. (01:30 GMT Sunday), a PG&E spokesperson said the company was still unable to provide an estimated time for the restoration of power in any part of the city.

    San-Fransiskoda 125 mindən çox sakin işıqsız qalıb
    В Сан-Франциско более 125 тыс. жителей остались без света

