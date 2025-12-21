Iranian, Venezuelan FMs exchange views on situation in Caribbean region

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has condemned the US' threat to use force against Venezuela and its actions that undermine maritime security in the Caribbean, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, Report informs referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Araqchi made the remarks at a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto, in which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Caribbean region.

Araqchi pointed to the very good relations between Tehran and Caracas across various fields and emphasized the determination of the leaders of both nations to consolidate and expand ties in line with the interests of the two countries.

Condemning the US actions against maritime security in the Caribbean and Washington's threat to use force against Venezuela, the Iranian foreign minister said such moves constitute a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Araqchi expressed solidarity with and support for the people and the elected government of Venezuela, underscoring the responsibility of the international community to firmly oppose these illegal and unilateral actions, which he described as an obvious threat to regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, Venezuela's foreign minister thanked Iran for its principled positions in expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their elected government in the face of illegal and unjust US threats and sanctions.

He also stressed the determination of the Venezuelan government and nation to defend the country's national sovereignty and independence against such pressures.

The two senior diplomats further emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination and cooperation in international forums to counter unilateralism and defend the national sovereignty of countries.