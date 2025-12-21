Winter season begins in Azerbaijan
21 December, 2025
19:03
Winter officially began in Azerbaijan today at 07:03 pm local time (GMT+4), Report informs.
With this, the winter season starts in the Northern Hemisphere, while summer begins in the Southern Hemisphere.
At this moment, the Earth's axis of rotation forms its largest angle relative to the Sun, and the Sun reaches its lowest position above the horizon at noon, at 26.2 degrees. This day marks the shortest daytime of the year, lasting 9 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds, and the longest night, lasting 14 hours 42 minutes 38 seconds.
The winter season will last 88 days, 23 hours, 42 minutes and 52 seconds.
