Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Winter season begins in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 19:03
    Winter season begins in Azerbaijan

    Winter officially began in Azerbaijan today at 07:03 pm local time (GMT+4), Report informs.

    With this, the winter season starts in the Northern Hemisphere, while summer begins in the Southern Hemisphere.

    At this moment, the Earth's axis of rotation forms its largest angle relative to the Sun, and the Sun reaches its lowest position above the horizon at noon, at 26.2 degrees. This day marks the shortest daytime of the year, lasting 9 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds, and the longest night, lasting 14 hours 42 minutes 38 seconds.

    The winter season will last 88 days, 23 hours, 42 minutes and 52 seconds.

    Azerbaijan winter season Northern Hemisphere Southern Hemisphere
    Azərbaycana qış fəsli daxil olub
    В Азербайджане наступила астрономическая зима

    Latest News

    19:03

    Winter season begins in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:53

    Yilmaz: South Caucasus becoming new geopolitical hub focused on cooperation

    Region
    17:41

    Yilmaz: Acceleration of peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - important stage

    Infrastructure
    17:23

    Ohio State researchers find increasing type of protein helps slow down heart failure

    Health
    17:00

    UK chancellor of exchequer banned from her favorite pub due to tax increases

    Other countries
    16:41

    Georgian Foreign Ministry outlines priorities of country's BSEC chairmanship

    Region
    16:15

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in Baku

    Business
    15:43

    Thailand doesn't rule out possibility of ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

    Other countries
    15:22

    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Other countries
    All News Feed