    Yilmaz: Acceleration of peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - important stage

    21 December, 2025
    17:41
    Yilmaz: Acceleration of peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - important stage

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has stated that the acceleration of steps taken to establish permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development.

    In an interview with Report, Yilmaz noted that the steps taken in Washington on August 8 of this year with the participation of the US, as well as the Joint Declaration, which included the opening of regional transport and communication lines, were important stages in this process.

    "The start of negotiations on the TRIPP (the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), which is envisaged for implementation within the sovereignty and jurisdiction of regional countries, is crucial for economic integration in the South Caucasus," he noted.

    In his opinion, this process is not limited to diplomatic steps but is also supported by concrete economic achievements.

    In particular, he emphasized that Azerbaijan's lifting of transit restrictions imposed after the occupation of Karabakh, as well as its first oil exports to Armenia in 30 years, are important steps.

    "All these steps clearly demonstrate both countries' commitment to sustainable peace and cooperation in the region," Yilmaz added.

    He expressed confidence that these cooperation projects will deepen with the signing of the peace treaty.

    Cevdet Yılmaz: TRIPP üzrə müzakirələrin başlanması Cənubi Qafqazda iqtisadi inteqrasiya üçün son dərəcə dəyərlidir
    Йылмаз: Ускорение мирного процесса между Азербайджаном и Арменией – важный этап

