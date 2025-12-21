Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Georgian Foreign Ministry outlines priorities of country's BSEC chairmanship

    Region
    • 21 December, 2025
    • 16:41
    Georgian Foreign Ministry outlines priorities of country's BSEC chairmanship

    During its chairmanship of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Georgia will pay special attention to issues of transport accessibility, sustainable development, and strengthening cooperation, Report informs referring to Georgia's Foreign Ministry.

    "Improving security in the Black Sea region is also important, as it is a prerequisite for the sustainable and stable economic development of BSEC member states," the ministry noted.

    Georgia will chair the BSEC from January 1, 2026, for six months.

    Georgia BSEC Foreign Ministry
    Gürcüstan XİN ölkənin QDİƏT-ə sədrliyi dövründə prioritetlərini açıqlayıb
    МИД Грузии назвал приоритеты председательства страны в ОЧЭС

    Latest News

    17:23

    Ohio State researchers find increasing type of protein helps slow down heart failure

    Health
    17:00

    UK chancellor of exchequer banned from her favorite pub due to tax increases

    Other countries
    16:41

    Georgian Foreign Ministry outlines priorities of country's BSEC chairmanship

    Region
    16:15

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in Baku

    Business
    15:43

    Thailand doesn't rule out possibility of ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

    Other countries
    15:22

    Venezuelan government condemns tanker capture by US

    Other countries
    14:55

    Argentina's former president hospitalized, surgically operated for abdominal pain

    Other countries
    14:32

    Japan to spend $19B on developing national AI model

    Other countries
    14:11

    Iranian, Venezuelan FMs exchange views on situation in Caribbean region

    Region
    All News Feed