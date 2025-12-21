Georgian Foreign Ministry outlines priorities of country's BSEC chairmanship

During its chairmanship of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Georgia will pay special attention to issues of transport accessibility, sustainable development, and strengthening cooperation, Report informs referring to Georgia's Foreign Ministry.

"Improving security in the Black Sea region is also important, as it is a prerequisite for the sustainable and stable economic development of BSEC member states," the ministry noted.

Georgia will chair the BSEC from January 1, 2026, for six months.